'Bachelor in Paradise' couple to hold meet-and-greet in Orlando tonight

click to enlarge Photo via Chris Randone/Instagram

Stars of your mom's favorite reality franchise will make their way to Orlando tonight to meet the fans.fiances Chris Randone and Krystal Nielsen will be holding a meet-and-greet at Topgolf, located at 9295 Universal Blvd., tonight from 6:30 to 8 p.m.Randone and Nielsen starred in the fifth season of ABC's— a spin-off of the Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise where the audience's favorite previously rejected contestants go to a remote tropical destination to make a second attempt at finding love.The meet-and-greet is free to attend. Attendees will also receive coupons for $10 off game play.