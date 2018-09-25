Tuesday, September 25, 2018
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple to hold meet-and-greet in Orlando tonight
By Lora Korpar
on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 2:00 PM
Stars of your mom's favorite reality franchise will make their way to Orlando tonight to meet the fans.
Bachelor in Paradise
fiances Chris Randone and Krystal Nielsen will be holding a meet-and-greet at Topgolf, located at 9295 Universal Blvd., tonight from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Randone and Nielsen starred in the fifth season of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise
— a spin-off of the Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise where the audience's favorite previously rejected contestants go to a remote tropical destination to make a second attempt at finding love.
The meet-and-greet is free to attend. Attendees will also receive coupons for $10 off game play.
