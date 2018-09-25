Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple to hold meet-and-greet in Orlando tonight

Posted By on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHRIS RANDONE/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Chris Randone/Instagram
Stars of your mom's favorite reality franchise will make their way to Orlando tonight to meet the fans.

Bachelor in Paradise fiances Chris Randone and Krystal Nielsen will be holding a meet-and-greet at Topgolf, located at 9295 Universal Blvd.,  tonight from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Randone and Nielsen starred in the fifth season of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise — a spin-off of the Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise where the audience's favorite previously rejected contestants go to a remote tropical destination to make a second attempt at finding love.

The meet-and-greet is free to attend. Attendees will also receive coupons for $10 off game play.



