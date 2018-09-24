The Gist

Monday, September 24, 2018

The Gist

Someone hung a 'Re-Elect Trump' banner in Disney's Magic Kingdom last weekend

Posted By on Mon, Sep 24, 2018 at 11:50 AM


A "Re-Elect Trump" banner was briefly displayed at Disney' Magic Kingdom Sunday afternoon.

The banner, which read "Re-Elect Donald J. Trump. Keep America Great. 2020," appeared above the entryway to the train station on Main Street, U.S.A. for a few minutes before castmembers arrived to have the man take it down.

According to a Facebook video, the banner was met with a mix of boos and cheers.

Disney has not commented on what actions will be taken, but the company does have specific rules regarding "unauthorized events, demonstrations or speeches, or the usage of any flag, banner or sign for commercial purposes, or to incite a crowd."



This isn't the first time political theatrics have popped up at Walt Disney World. In December of 2017, a man chanted "lock him up" during the Trump robot speech at the Hall of Presidents attraction.

On a very related note, the "world's largest" impeach Trump banner was flown over Orlando all weekend.

