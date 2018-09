click image Photo via Synapse Films/Facebook

Suspiria

Halloween just got an extension in Central Florida. As part of a North American tour set to start in late October, Claudio Simonetti's Goblin have just announced a Tampa date set for later this year where the band will be playing their iconic score to Dario Argento's 1977 horror masterpiece… with the movie screening simultaneously. Goblin play the Suspiria soundtrack live with a bonus live set of original compositions at the Orpheum in Tampa on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available here.