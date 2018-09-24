Bloggytown

Monday, September 24, 2018

Bill Nelson donates $10K from Al Franken PAC to charity following report

Posted By on Mon, Sep 24, 2018 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Not long after sexual allegations involving Sen. Al Franken surfaced, Sen. Bill Nelson said he would donate to charity any contributions he received from Franken's political action committee.

The only problem, according to a report from CNN: Nelson didn't follow through with his word in whole, in that he had yet to donate $10,000 his campaign received from a previous election system – half of the money received from Franken's Midwest Values PAC – prior to the report.

From CNN:
Records from the Federal Election Commission show that Nelson's campaign received a total of $20,000 — $10,000 in the 2012 election cycle and $10,000 in the 2018 cycle. Just a few days after the initial allegations against Franken emerged, Nelson's campaign donated $10,000 to "5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project," a program that helps "at-risk boys" in Miami-Dade County through mentoring.

However, the campaign did not donate the other $10,000 from the 2012 cycle as of Saturday morning.

After this story's publication, Nelson and his campaign said it would donate all the money it had received from Franken's PAC during the past two cycles. 

"I requested that they return all of it, and they did, in the last election," Nelson told CNN over the weekend. "However, there was some donated in the previous election. That election was closed, so I told them to go back and contribute that to charity as well. And as you all brought it to light, that's what I've said, and that's what's being done today."

Franken resigned from his congressional seat in January, following multiple allegations of how he groped and forced himself on several women. Though he never outright denied the allegations, the former senator has apologized for some of his behavior.



Nelson, a three-term Democrat, is facing off against GOP Gov. Rick Scott, who's leaving office due to term limits, for reelection.

With less than two months before the general election, a new University of North Florida poll shows the two candidates to be in a dead heat.

