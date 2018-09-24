The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 24, 2018

The Heard

Band of the Week: The Grizzly Atoms

Posted By on Mon, Sep 24, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge grizzly_atoms.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you the Grizzly Atoms.

The Grizzly Atoms are playing their EP release show on Sept. 30 at Will's Pub with the Welzeins, Bubble Boys, and Z.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
Somewhere around the summer of 2010

Who's in the band?
Nik Sidella- Guitar/lead vocals
Rob Weisenbarger - Drums/ Vocals
Justin McCarthy- Bass/Vocals



Currently available releases:
The Grizzly Atoms EP (2011)
Brave New World (2013)
Witness (2016)
Burnout Legend (2018)
To be released September 30th!

Websites:
Bandcamp
Facebook

Describe your sound in five words:
21st Century Rock and Roll!

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
A while ago we had this song we were working on called “Kill Computer” and we decided for this festival that we played that Nik would destroy a computer with a guitar on stage. We all went ham for that show and then when it happened, a part of the guitar flew off at one point and hit our friend, Grant in the head. He was fine, but it’s hard to forget that moment!

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Pleasures! They’re out of St. Pete, so local to FL for sure. The opportunity to just see them and their level of musicianship on top of that crazy light show they have is crazy enough. But to be able to play alongside them is pretty stellar!

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
Can’t think of a specific description that we hear more than once...but we get a lot of Sasquatch hunters that come to us all the time about Rob, thinking they’ve found Bigfoot. We’d like to this opportunity to let the world know that he is just a regular ‘ole human being.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
They both kind of stem from the same thing actually. It’s all about the size of the scene here. Orlando doesn’t have a gigantic live music scene, at least not compared to a city like New York, or Nashville or something; but that’s pretty cool because the people who do music here do it because they love it. As a result people tend to have each other’s backs. It feels pretty tight knit. It’s almost like having the best of both worlds. Not big enough to invite the potential egotism of a huge scene, but just enough local support to keep it alive.

On the other hand though it can be frustrating getting people who are outside of that smaller community of artists and fans in on the action sometimes. It’s like we’re hidden in plain sight. Like a hidden secret.

Any big news to share?
Our new EP, Burnout Legend! It’s the first one that was completely mixed and recorded purely by the band. Justin really took the reins on the mix, and the result feels like the most accurate capture of our sound thus far! Comes out Sep 30th!

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

More by Jason Ferguson

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hubbly Bubbly in College Park closing Friday Read More

  2. Publix frees the beard Read More

  3. Brace yourself, the Princeton Street exit on I-4 is about to get weird Read More

  4. The Florida GOP keeps making Anna Eskamani look cool as hell Read More

  5. Want a Trader Joe's in downtown Orlando, or an Apple Store? Developers want your opinion on what to do with Ferg's Depot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation