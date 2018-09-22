GOP governors pour more money into Florida political races

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

With Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis locked in a battle with Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum, the Republican Governors Association has funneled another $2.41 million to Florida, according to a new finance report.Between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, the association put the money into “Florida Facts,” a type of entity known as an electioneering communications organization.Florida Facts during the same timeframe spent $2.51 million, with most of the money going to California-based Target Enterprises, LLC for television ads, the report shows.The Republican Governors Association in early August also put $2.45 million into Florida Facts, which during the same period spent $2.35 million.