Saturday, September 22, 2018

GOP governors pour more money into Florida political races

Posted By on Sat, Sep 22, 2018 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
With Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis locked in a battle with Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum, the Republican Governors Association has funneled another $2.41 million to Florida, according to a new finance report.

Between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, the association put the money into “Florida Facts,” a type of entity known as an electioneering communications organization.

Florida Facts during the same timeframe spent $2.51 million, with most of the money going to California-based Target Enterprises, LLC for television ads, the report shows.

The Republican Governors Association in early August also put $2.45 million into Florida Facts, which during the same period spent $2.35 million.

Tags: , ,

