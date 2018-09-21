Want a Trader Joe's in downtown Orlando, or an Apple Store? Developers want your opinion on what to do with Ferg's Depot

-
Image via Ferg's Depot on Facebook
Orlando residents now have the opportunity to vote on what developers should do with the historic Church Street Train Depot in downtown Orlando, briefly known as Ferg's Depot.
A poll set up by new owners Rob and Joe Nunzaita allows the public to vote for their favorite retail or dining choice. Options range from food joints such as a Tijuana Flats, a Cheesecake Factory, a Chipotle or a Chick-fil-A, to retailers like Amazon, Apple, Soul Cycle and Trader Joe's.
The goal is to bring retailers back to the Orlando Corridor by popular demand.
There is no set deadline for the poll to close. Until then voting is available here
.
Formerly a sports bar and restaurant, the property located at 78 W. Church St. was purchased by the brothers at $3.97 million last month, after Ferg's Depot closed Aug. 4.
This is not the first time Rob and Joe Nunzaita have worked on a project downtown. The Orlando natives are also behind the Walgreens in the First National Bank building.
