Orlando dentist offers free dental care event next month

click to enlarge
All About Beautiful Smiles is offering another Free Dental Day event.
Broken down between two days, Friday and Saturday, the event marks the seventh annual free treatment day provided by the company. The event will be prepared to host and provide dental screenings to up to 170 guests.
According to a news release, screening will take place on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon. Those referred to an appointment through the screening process will receive treatment on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
"The 'Free Dental Day' is my idea of elevating my guests' consciousness by treating them like VIPs, so they leave the event knowing they can be more, do more and have more," says dentist Tejumade St. Matthew-Daniel.
Anyone age 18 or older and in need of dental care is welcome to attend, especially those who don't have access to dental benefits.
St. Matthew-Daniel says there will also be live music, transformational coaching, career placement services, and medical checkups: "It will be a day of fun and most important, it will be a day of good mental health and it will give you such a reason to smile."
The two-day event will be held at 7450 Dr. Phillips Blvd., Ste. 200.
For more info, click here
.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.