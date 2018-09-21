Local music showcase Pulp Music Festival to return later this month

The local music blowout Pulp Music Festival returns for another year at the end of September, with a new location but the same ultra-stacked lineup of local and regional bands spread over three stages.
This year's lineup includes: ADJY, Secret Stuff, Michael Cera Palin, Choir Vandals, Makari, Tanner Jones (of You Blew It!), Expert Timing, The Blonde Tongues, Hungover, Worst Party Ever, Woolbright, GILT, Intervention, STAY HERE, Manny Urdaneta, Boston Marriage, Kinder Than Wolves
Jason Guy Smiley, Rocko English, trendy dog with sunglasses, Glazed
Snacking, Handmade Music Collective, Overthinker, Like Father, Elders, Taylor James, Teen Divorce, Pallid, Tourist Season, Everything Etc., Really Fast Horses, Palomino Blond, Poblano.