The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 21, 2018

The Heard

Local music showcase Pulp Music Festival to return later this month

Posted By on Fri, Sep 21, 2018 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge Woolbright - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • Woolbright
The local music blowout Pulp Music Festival returns for another year at the end of September, with a new location but the same ultra-stacked lineup of local and regional bands spread over three stages.

This year's lineup includes: ADJY, Secret Stuff, Michael Cera Palin, Choir Vandals, Makari, Tanner Jones (of You Blew It!), Expert Timing, The Blonde Tongues, Hungover, Worst Party Ever, Woolbright, GILT, Intervention, STAY HERE, Manny Urdaneta, Boston Marriage, Kinder Than Wolves
Jason Guy Smiley, Rocko English, trendy dog with sunglasses, Glazed
Snacking, Handmade Music Collective, Overthinker, Like Father, Elders, Taylor James, Teen Divorce, Pallid, Tourist Season, Everything Etc., Really Fast Horses, Palomino Blond, Poblano.

The Pulp Music Festival goes down on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Milk District Pavilion. Tickets are $15-$20.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lake Eola Heights corner shop Handy Pantry to close after almost 100 years in business Read More

  2. The 'world's largest' impeach Trump banner will fly over Orlando this weekend Read More

  3. Gillum, DeSantis offer vastly different plans to improve Florida schools Read More

  4. Florida boater somehow gets canoe stuck on alligator's back Read More

  5. Orlando's new pro football team will be called the 'Orlando Apollos' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation