The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 21, 2018

The Heard

Indie darlings the Decemberists bring baroque pop to House of Blues

Posted By on Fri, Sep 21, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_the_decemberists.jpg
Colin Meloy and his indie-folk comrades have returned with their eighth album, I’ll Be Your Girl, a bold move toward classic synth-pop tones and textures, paying conscious homage to Roxy Music. Expect alternately wry and painfully honest lyrical verses and huge hooky choruses. Opening is Kacy & Clayton, a Canadian folk duo par excellence.

with Kacy & Clayton | 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 | House of Blues, 1490 Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | hob.com | $38.50-$192.25

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida boater somehow gets canoe stuck on alligator's back Read More

  2. The 'world's largest' impeach Trump banner will fly over Orlando this weekend Read More

  3. Orlando's new pro football team will be called the 'Orlando Apollos' Read More

  4. Here's a Florida man driving a 'street legal' jet ski on the highway Read More

  5. Banned magazine takes First Amendment fight against Florida prison system to US Supreme Court Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation