Indie darlings the Decemberists bring baroque pop to House of Blues

click to enlarge
Colin Meloy and his indie-folk comrades have returned with their eighth album, I’ll Be Your Girl
, a bold move toward classic synth-pop tones and textures, paying conscious homage to Roxy Music. Expect alternately wry and painfully honest lyrical verses and huge hooky choruses. Opening is Kacy & Clayton, a Canadian folk duo par excellence.
with Kacy & Clayton | 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 | House of Blues, 1490 Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | hob.com
| $38.50-$192.25
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.