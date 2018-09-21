Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 21, 2018

Bloggytown

Hurricane season is far from over, as four new systems begin to form in Atlantic

Posted By on Fri, Sep 21, 2018 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
The "peak" of hurricane season may have past, but four new systems are beginning to form in the Atlantic and the Caribbean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there are currently two areas in the Caribbean with low chances of becoming storms, and one area in the Atlantic with a 70 percent chance of forming, but it won't make any contact with land.

However, one particular area off the coast of Africa has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm over the next five days, and it's worth keeping an eye on. 
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
"Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about 600 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands are showing some signs of organization," said a report from the Hurricane Center.

"The environment is forecast to be conducive for slow development, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the low latitudes of the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean."



Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lake Eola Heights corner shop Handy Pantry to close after almost 100 years in business Read More

  2. Publix frees the beard Read More

  3. The 'world's largest' impeach Trump banner will fly over Orlando this weekend Read More

  4. Florida boater somehow gets canoe stuck on alligator's back Read More

  5. UCF says $13.8 million in building projects was also improperly funded Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation