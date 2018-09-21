Hurricane season is far from over, as four new systems begin to form in Atlantic

click to enlarge
The "peak" of hurricane season may have past, but four new systems are beginning to form in the Atlantic and the Caribbean.
According to the National Hurricane Center
, there are currently two areas in the Caribbean with low chances of becoming storms, and one area in the Atlantic with a 70 percent chance of forming, but it won't make any contact with land.
However, one particular area off the coast of Africa has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm over the next five days, and it's worth keeping an eye on.
click to enlarge
"Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about 600 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands are showing some signs of organization," said a report from the Hurricane Center.
"The environment is forecast to be conducive for slow development, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the low latitudes of the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean."
Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
