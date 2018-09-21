French synthwave standout Dan Terminus broadens the horizons of the genre at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
French synthesist Dan Terminus has been flying the cybernetic standard of the synthwave moment for a few years longer than many of his peers in the genre. Hence his music tends to push at the edges of the synthwave aesthetic a little more than most, incorporating glitchy and avant-garde and even outright proggy elements that are more fearless and outside the lines. Fear not, though; Terminus’ gleaming and sleek sounds are still perfect for a Lamborghini chase scene between rival drug lords or for teens fleeing a mysterious masked drifter.
with Moondragon, Gregorio Franco, ACP PRO | 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $12-$15
