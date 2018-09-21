The Heard

Friday, September 21, 2018

The Heard

French synthwave standout Dan Terminus broadens the horizons of the genre at Will's Pub

Posted By on Fri, Sep 21, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_dan_terminus.jpg
French synthesist Dan Terminus has been flying the cybernetic standard of the synthwave moment for a few years longer than many of his peers in the genre. Hence his music tends to push at the edges of the synthwave aesthetic a little more than most, incorporating glitchy and avant-garde and even outright proggy elements that are more fearless and outside the lines. Fear not, though; Terminus’ gleaming and sleek sounds are still perfect for a Lamborghini chase scene between rival drug lords or for teens fleeing a mysterious masked drifter.

with Moondragon, Gregorio Franco, ACP PRO | 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $12-$15

