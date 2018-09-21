Enzian's presentation of 'A Knight's Tale' comes with a look at medieval weaponry

click to enlarge

While the 2001 Heath Ledger-starring action-comedyisn’t particularly lauded for its historical accuracy – spectators at medieval jousts didn’t stomp and clap in time to Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” for instance – it does use its anachronisms for the purpose of relating the significance of events to a modern viewer. One area that the film gets right is the mechanics of medieval sport combat, such as the difficulty of riding or fighting with armor on. Before the Enzian’s screening of the film – which is a pretty fun jaunt with a stellar cast, by the way – Chris Fields, a modern blacksmith, gives a presentation on how swords were made and used in the 14th century, giving you the edge in picking out what’s real and what’s not in plenty of other medieval tales.11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $8