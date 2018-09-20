The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 20, 2018

The Heard

Mary Chapin Carpenter to play Orlando in October

Posted By on Thu, Sep 20, 2018 at 2:16 PM

click image PHOTO VIA MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Mary Chapin Carpenter/Facebook
Singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter is on the road again, touring behind new album Sometimes Just the Sky, and will be playing Orlando next month as part of a second leg of dates to try out her new album live.

Sometimes Just the Sky, recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in the U.K., is a sonic look back, with a reinterpretation of one song from each of her many albums.

Mary Chapin Carpenter plays the Plaza Live on Sunday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49.50-$79.50

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's new pro football team will be called the 'Orlando Apollos' Read More

  2. Florida boater somehow gets canoe stuck on alligator's back Read More

  3. Here's a Florida man driving a 'street legal' jet ski on the highway Read More

  4. Shaq is a DJ now, and he's doing a set in Orlando Read More

  5. Gillum, DeSantis offer vastly different plans to improve Florida schools Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation