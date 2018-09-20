Thursday, September 20, 2018
Mary Chapin Carpenter to play Orlando in October
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 20, 2018 at 2:16 PM
Photo via Mary Chapin Carpenter/Facebook
Singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter
is on the road again, touring behind new album Sometimes Just the Sky,
and will be playing Orlando next month as part of a second leg of dates to try out her new album live.
Sometimes Just the Sky,
recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in the U.K., is a sonic look back,
with a reinterpretation of one song from each of her many albums.
Mary Chapin Carpenter plays the Plaza Live
on Sunday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49.50-$79.50
