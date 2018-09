Horror movie podcast 'The Horror Show' tapes a live episode on 'Manos: The Hands of Fate' at the Falcon

click to enlarge Still from Manos: The Hands of Fate

A podcast about horror movies does a live taping at the Falcon this week. Hosts Joe and Sean fromtear apart the so-bad-it’s-good independent horror flicklive in front of an audience. And they apparently think the Falcon audience isn’t going to add their own two cents into the conversation after a few beers. They’re from out of town, is what we’re saying.9 p.m. Friday; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; contact for price; ihatehorror.com