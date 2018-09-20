Horror movie podcast 'The Horror Show' tapes a live episode on 'Manos: The Hands of Fate' at the Falcon

click to enlarge
-
Still from Manos: The Hands of Fate
A podcast about horror movies does a live taping at the Falcon this week. Hosts Joe and Sean from The Horror Show
tear apart the so-bad-it’s-good independent horror flick Manos: The Hands of Fate
live in front of an audience. And they apparently think the Falcon audience isn’t going to add their own two cents into the conversation after a few beers. They’re from out of town, is what we’re saying.
9 p.m. Friday; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; contact for price; ihatehorror.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.