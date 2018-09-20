The Gist

Thursday, September 20, 2018

The Gist

Horror movie podcast 'The Horror Show' tapes a live episode on 'Manos: The Hands of Fate' at the Falcon

Posted By on Thu, Sep 20, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Still from Manos: The Hands of Fate
  • Still from Manos: The Hands of Fate
A podcast about horror movies does a live taping at the Falcon this week. Hosts Joe and Sean from The Horror Show tear apart the so-bad-it’s-good independent horror flick Manos: The Hands of Fate live in front of an audience. And they apparently think the Falcon audience isn’t going to add their own two cents into the conversation after a few beers. They’re from out of town, is what we’re saying.

9 p.m. Friday; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; contact for price; ihatehorror.com.

Location Details The Falcon
819 E. Washington St.
Thornton Park
Orlando, FL
407-423-3060
Bar/Pub and Gallery
