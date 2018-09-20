Thursday, September 20, 2018
Florida Panthers set for preseason match against Tampa Bay Lightning in Orlando
Posted
By Xander Peters
on Thu, Sep 20, 2018 at 2:36 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Florida Panthers/Facebook
Florida's two professional hockey clubs – the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning – will face off in the clubs' second 2018-2019 preseason game at the Amway Center next week.
The match is set for Thursday, Sept. 27, and will be the second stop in the franchises' preseason tour, following a contest at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay earlier in the week. The Amway Center match-up will mark the first time the two teams have played in Orlando since 1996.
Last season, the Panthers finished fourth in the NHL's Atlantic Division, with a record of 44-30-8. Meanwhile, the Lightning won the Atlantic Division, with a record of 54-23-5.
Tickets start at $19. For more details, click here
.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, National Hockey League, NHL, Amway Center, Image