Florida Panthers set for preseason match against Tampa Bay Lightning in Orlando

Florida's two professional hockey clubs – the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning – will face off in the clubs' second 2018-2019 preseason game at the Amway Center next week.The match is set for Thursday, Sept. 27, and will be the second stop in the franchises' preseason tour, following a contest at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay earlier in the week. The Amway Center match-up will mark the first time the two teams have played in Orlando since 1996.Last season, the Panthers finished fourth in the NHL's Atlantic Division, with a record of 44-30-8. Meanwhile, the Lightning won the Atlantic Division, with a record of 54-23-5.Tickets start at $19. For more details, click here