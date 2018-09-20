Burrow Press throws a party for the release of Kimberly Lojewski's debut collection of stories

click to enlarge
What does a nocturne in the key of a broken heart sound like? And what is “worm fiddling,” anyway? Look, if you spend too much time asking questions, you’ll get bogged down. You’re going to have to roll with the weird if you’re going to appreciate Kimberly Lojewski’s debut story collection, Worm Fiddling Nocturne in the Key of a Broken Heart
, out this week from Burrow Press. Carny freaks, marionettes, camp counselors and mean grandmas populate this Rubik’s Cube of oddities, and if you’re lucky, the release party too. While we can neither confirm nor deny the presence of grandmas, puppets or worms, there will be live music by Maple Sparrow, DJ sets by Dave Rego, a reading by Lojewski, and “drinks & books & books & books & books.” Come slake all the thirsts.
7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 | SoDo Shopping Center Event Space, 80 W. Grant St., Suite 117 | facebook.com/burrowpress
| free-$60
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.