Thursday, September 20, 2018

Burrow Press throws a party for the release of Kimberly Lojewski's debut collection of stories

Posted By on Thu, Sep 20, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Kimberly Lojewski
  • Kimberly Lojewski
What does a nocturne in the key of a broken heart sound like? And what is “worm fiddling,” anyway? Look, if you spend too much time asking questions, you’ll get bogged down. You’re going to have to roll with the weird if you’re going to appreciate Kimberly Lojewski’s debut story collection, Worm Fiddling Nocturne in the Key of a Broken Heart, out this week from Burrow Press. Carny freaks, marionettes, camp counselors and mean grandmas populate this Rubik’s Cube of oddities, and if you’re lucky, the release party too. While we can neither confirm nor deny the presence of grandmas, puppets or worms, there will be live music by Maple Sparrow, DJ sets by Dave Rego, a reading by Lojewski, and “drinks & books & books & books & books.” Come slake all the thirsts.

7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 | SoDo Shopping Center Event Space, 80 W. Grant St., Suite 117 | facebook.com/burrowpress | free-$60

