Wednesday, September 19, 2018

The Heard

The Little Mermen give Soundbar the full Disney takeover treatment

Posted By on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge VIA FACEBOOK
It’s a stain on Orlando’s reputation that the Little Mermen – a band that dresses up as Disney characters and plays rock versions of Disney showtunes – hails from New York City and not Central Florida. Is the show gimmicky? Hell yes, but we love gimmicks. Especially when they involve props and costume changes.

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15; foryourfriends.net.

