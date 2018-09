The Little Mermen give Soundbar the full Disney takeover treatment

click to enlarge Via Facebook

It’s a stain on Orlando’s reputation that the Little Mermen – a band that dresses up as Disney characters and plays rock versions of Disney showtunes – hails from New York City and not Central Florida. Is the show gimmicky? Hell yes, but wegimmicks. Especially when they involve props and costume changes.7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15; foryourfriends.net