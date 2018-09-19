Ron DeSantis reportedly says he'll fix Orlando's traffic problems

click to enlarge
A cool thing to do when you're seven points down in the polls
is to say you'll fix something everyone universally hates, like traffic, which is exactly what Ron DeSantis is now talking about.
While speaking to reporters in Tampa yesterday, the GOP gubernatorial candidate reportedly said he plans to reveal in a few weeks his master plan to fix Florida's many traffic problems, and specifically referred to Orlando's congestion as a "disaster."
According to WDBO, DeSantis was noticeably scant on details, but did say that traffic is, you know, bad. "It is very important. You look at the Tampa Bay area where I grew up. You know it’s gotten more congested over the years. Orlando is a disaster for traffic, Miami’s like a parking lot," said the former congressman.
Since the private-public I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project
won't be finished until at least 2021, and is currently eight months behind schedule and $100 million over budget
, we can only wonder what kind of magic DeSantis is referring to here.
If he's not going to say the words "corporate-backed free public mass transit," then try again.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.