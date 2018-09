Here's a Florida man driving a 'street legal' jet ski on the highway

click to enlarge Screen grab via Beth Porter/Facebook

A recent video shows a man casually driving his Sea-Doo down a Florida highway, something that's both totally legal and possible now.The video, shot by Beth Porter, shows a man wearing a black helmet riding down Highway 228 in Jacksonville. According to the Miami Herald , the rider is 23-year-old Trey Yarbrough, and the "jet bike" is some sort of hybrid between a 1988 Sea-Doo and a 1989 Honda Elite motor scooter.Yarbrough told the paper the project took him a "few weeks" to build and that since it's equipped with a brake light and turn signals, it's "100 percent legal.""They can do that. That is legal as long as it is a road-legal vehicle. It still needs to have the tail light visible," said FHP Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan to News4Jax. Finally.