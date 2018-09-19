Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida boater somehow gets canoe stuck on alligator's back

Posted By on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 1:12 PM

That's what we call a murder log.

A Florida canoe company recently posted an extremely clench-worthy video with the caption, "That moment you realize your canoe is stuck on an alligator's back."

The clip, which was shot by St. Petersburg-based See Through Canoes, shows the apex predator wedging itself underneath the clear-bottom canoe, possibly in a bold attempt to force the boater to pee a little.

The account doesn't say exactly how they got themselves into this jam, but they did mention in a comment that the gator eventually backed away slowly.



Their Instagram account is a nice blend of Florida adventures only possible with a "See Through Canoe," mostly with manatees, but this is one you might want to skip.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A new Chinese theme park points to the future of Universal Orlando Read More

  2. Here's a Florida man driving a 'street legal' jet ski on the highway Read More

  3. Earth Fare organic supermarket will open its first Orlando area location next week Read More

  4. Rick Scott booed out of restaurant over Florida's red tide crisis Read More

  5. Rick Scott booed again by protesters at Senate campaign stop in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation