Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Florida boater somehow gets canoe stuck on alligator's back
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 1:12 PM
That's what we call a murder log.
A Florida canoe company recently posted an extremely clench-worthy video with the caption, "That moment you realize your canoe is stuck on an alligator's back."
The clip, which was shot by St. Petersburg-based See Through Canoes
, shows the apex predator wedging itself underneath the clear-bottom canoe, possibly in a bold attempt to force the boater to pee a little.
The account doesn't say exactly how they got themselves into this jam, but they did mention in a comment that the gator eventually backed away slowly.
Their Instagram account is a nice blend of Florida adventures only possible with a "See Through Canoe," mostly with manatees, but this is one you might want to skip.
