British punk legends the Sex Pistols have been covered from every angle, whether in print or the big (and small) screen, but what frontman John Lydon /Johnny Rotten did next musically is every bit as important. New documentaryfinally mines that rich historic vein, and it's playing in Orlando for one evening in November. tells the long and fractious story of Public Image Limited (PIL), Lydon's adventurous (and still going) post-Pistols musical concern, with the full cooperation of Lydon and a host of the many members and ex-members who have been part of the project. Public Image Is Rotten screams at the Enzian Theater for one night only on Monday, Nov. 19 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $11.