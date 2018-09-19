The Gist

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Disney will allow guests to touch a rhino at Animal Kingdom

Posted By on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY PARKS BLOG
  • Photo via Disney Parks Blog
As part of their "Wildlife Wednesday," Walt Disney World announced a new animal attraction on their official blog this morning.

Starting Nov. 1 Animal Kingdom will feature an "Up Close With Rhinos" tour where guests can get a closer look at and even touch some of the park's rescued white rhinos.

The rhinos, which can be seen from the Kilimanjaro Safari ride, are part of Disney's effort to support rhino conservation. “I love talking to guests about how unique each individual rhino’s personality is," says Caitlin Miller, a member of the rhino care team. "I know once guests come and meet the rhinos, they are going to see just how amazing they are and will want to help us secure a future for them.”

On top of launching this new project Animal Kingdom also welcomed two zebra foals, Laylee and Zuri, earlier this year. 



The "Up Close With Rhinos" tour will be offered once every day at $40 per guest. Booking will be available starting Saturday, Sept. 22.

