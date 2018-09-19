Disney will allow guests to touch a rhino at Animal Kingdom

“I love talking to guests about how unique each individual rhino’s personality is," says Caitlin Miller, a member of the rhino care team. "I know once guests come and meet the rhinos, they are going to see just how amazing they are and will want to help us secure a future for them.”
Starting Nov. 1, you'll have a chance to make a real connection with white rhinos at Disney’s Animal Kingdom through an exciting new backstage animal experience called “Up Close with Rhinos”: https://t.co/iTiqMorgyG pic.twitter.com/fXzp4ytM7P— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 19, 2018
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.