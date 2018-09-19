CityArts Factory shows off 'the Art of Maker Faire' for this month's Third Thursday

click to enlarge

If you like exploring the Technicolor myriad of experiments, crafts and creations of locals every year at Maker Faire Orlando, you’llabsolutely love. This exhibition at CityArts Factory features some of Central Florida’s most talented artists and inventors showing off their best work.runs through Oct. 13, so if you don’t get a chance to see it during the monthly Third Thursday art stroll, you’ll have a whole month to go enjoy the talents of our region’s makers.6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 | through Oct. 13 | CityArts Factory, 29 S. Orange Ave. | orlandoslice.com | donations accepted