The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

The Gist

CityArts Factory shows off 'the Art of Maker Faire' for this month's Third Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_art_of_maker_faire.jpg
If you like exploring the Technicolor myriad of experiments, crafts and creations of locals every year at Maker Faire Orlando, you’ll
absolutely love The Art of Maker Faire. This exhibition at CityArts Factory features some of Central Florida’s most talented artists and inventors showing off their best work. The Art of Maker Faire runs through Oct. 13, so if you don’t get a chance to see it during the monthly Third Thursday art stroll, you’ll have a whole month to go enjoy the talents of our region’s makers.

6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 | through Oct. 13 | CityArts Factory, 29 S. Orange Ave. | orlandoslice.com | donations accepted

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details The Art of Maker Faire
@ CityArts Factory
29 S. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., Sept. 20, 6-9 p.m. and Sept. 21-Oct. 12
Price: free
Art
Location Details CityArts Factory
29 S. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-648-7060
11am-7pm Monday-Saturday
Gallery
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    The Art of Maker Faire @ CityArts Factory

    • Thu., Sept. 20, 6-9 p.m. and Sept. 21-Oct. 12 free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A new Chinese theme park points to the future of Universal Orlando Read More

  2. Earth Fare organic supermarket will open its first Orlando area location next week Read More

  3. Rick Scott booed out of restaurant over Florida's red tide crisis Read More

  4. Winter Park shooting and manhunt started over suspect stealing $45 worth of merchandise from Goodwill, police say Read More

  5. SeaWorld's plans through 2020 just got leaked and there's a ton of new coasters in the works Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation