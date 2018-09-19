27 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Leaving Haven/Facebook
-
Leaving Haven
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 20
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Steve Luciano Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, Sept. 21
Justin and the Out
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Milk: Sam Ramesses, Nubes, Gwadcip$, Mondrian Loop, Plurbal
10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Orlando Rocks! Leaving Haven, Elevators, Raising Cadence, A Fine Line
7:30 pm at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; free-$5.
Three Link Society
8 pm at Crossroads 44, 1996 County Road 452, Eustis.
Saturday, Sept. 22
Joe Reid and Heartland
8 pm; Crossroads 44, 1996 County Road 452, Eustis.
Miramar Drive, the Swamp Donkeys, Peanut Butter Sandwich
7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Swamp Juice
8:30 pm; Lazy Gator at the Black Hammock, 2356 Black Hammock Fish Camp Road, Oviedo.
Whiskey Lullaby
9 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Willow
8:30 pm; Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Sunday, Sept. 23
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Monday, Sept. 24
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez
8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Roque Pub's Rising Stars
7 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.