Wednesday, September 19, 2018

27 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 9:22 AM

click image Leaving Haven - PHOTO VIA LEAVING HAVEN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Leaving Haven/Facebook
  • Leaving Haven
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 20
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Steve Luciano Trio 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, Sept. 21
Justin and the Out 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Milk: Sam Ramesses, Nubes, Gwadcip$, Mondrian Loop, Plurbal 10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Orlando Rocks! Leaving Haven, Elevators, Raising Cadence, A Fine Line 7:30 pm at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; free-$5.
Three Link Society 8 pm at Crossroads 44, 1996 County Road 452, Eustis.

Saturday, Sept. 22
Joe Reid and Heartland 8 pm; Crossroads 44, 1996 County Road 452, Eustis.
Miramar Drive, the Swamp Donkeys, Peanut Butter Sandwich 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Swamp Juice 8:30 pm; Lazy Gator at the Black Hammock, 2356 Black Hammock Fish Camp Road, Oviedo.
Whiskey Lullaby 9 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Willow 8:30 pm; Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.


Sunday, Sept. 23
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Monday, Sept. 24
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, Sept. 25
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Roque Pub's Rising Stars 7 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.

