Mills 50 bar-arcade hybrid BART closes its doors after this weekend. While it’s sad to see another neighborhood bar shutter after the surprise demise of Wally’s, at least we got some notice this time. We’re guessing the beer specials are going to be pretty good, but make sure to tip well.5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; BART, 1205 N. Mills Ave.; free; bartcade.com.