Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Bloggytown

The first ballots of Florida's upcoming general election are ready to start going out

Posted By on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS OFFICE
The first ballots of Florida's Nov. 6 general election will be in the mail by Saturday, according to the state Division of Elections.

The Saturday deadline applies to county elections supervisors sending vote-by-mail ballots to uniformed service members who are absent overseas or stateside and to civilian voters who are overseas.

The initial window for supervisors to get the first ballots in the mail to other voters is from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9.

The last day a voter can request that supervisors send a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 31.



The last day for supervisors to send mail-in ballots is Nov. 2.

Voters can pick up vote-by-mail ballots from their local supervisors’ offices up to the day before the election.

According to the Division of Elections, all 67 counties will offer early voting at certain polling locations from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.

County supervisors have the option to add extra days to early voting. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott booed out of restaurant over Florida's red tide crisis Read More

  2. It's a perfect time to be a slumlord in Orlando Read More

  3. Winter Park police arrest suspected gunman in shooting near Rollins College Read More

  4. Winter Park police seek armed suspect following shooting near Rollins College Read More

  5. Disney announces new firework show to replace Epcot's 'IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation