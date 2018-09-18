The first ballots of Florida's upcoming general election are ready to start going out

The first ballots of Florida's Nov. 6 general election will be in the mail by Saturday, according to the state Division of Elections.The Saturday deadline applies to county elections supervisors sending vote-by-mail ballots to uniformed service members who are absent overseas or stateside and to civilian voters who are overseas.The initial window for supervisors to get the first ballots in the mail to other voters is from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9.The last day a voter can request that supervisors send a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 31.The last day for supervisors to send mail-in ballots is Nov. 2.Voters can pick up vote-by-mail ballots from their local supervisors’ offices up to the day before the election.According to the Division of Elections, all 67 counties will offer early voting at certain polling locations from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.County supervisors have the option to add extra days to early voting. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.