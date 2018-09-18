Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Rick Scott is swinging through Orlando this afternoon

Posted By on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 12:05 PM

After essentially being booed out of Southwest Florida on account of the red tide calamity, Gov. Rick Scott's U.S. Senate bus tour plans to slide through Orlando today, the campaign announced Tuesday morning.

The event will be held at Rigo Tile on Goldenrod Road at 4:15 p.m.

Only hours after being confronted by hundreds of angry red tide protesters at Mojos Real Cuban in Venice, Scott's campaign moved to cancel the event in Collier County set for Tuesday. According to Politico, "Collier County GOP Chair Ron Kezeske said the stop at Naples Lumber was not happening due to 'unforeseen circumstances.'"

What's not mentioned is that Scott was forced to leave through the restaurant's backdoor due to those same unforeseen circumstances. On his way out, the protesters reportedly blew whistles and shouted "coward."



Scott's campaign stop cancellation falls in step with how he was forced to cancel an event in Santa Rosa Beach after another group of protesters gathered over a bill that Scott signed earlier this year that could restrict beachfront access in front of private homes.

Scott is challenging three-term Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in the Nov. 6 election. 

