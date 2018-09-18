Masked EDM madman UZ takes over the dancefloor at Celine this week

click to enlarge
One of the DJs that popularized the trap vein of EDM that’s become super popular, UZ, plays at Celine this week. He’s spent most of his career in anonymity, hiding his face behind a custom mask. But in 2017, UZ took the mask off to reveal that he’s actually French DJ Guillaume P., a two-time DMC world champion who scratches under the name of DJ Troubl. Rising New Zealander Montell2099 opens.
9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$20; celineorlando.com
