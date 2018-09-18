Tip Jar

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Gringos Locos finally opens new UCF location

Posted By on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 4:12 PM

PHOTO VIA GRINGOS LOCOS / FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Gringos Locos / Facebook
Gringos Locos has finally opened its doors at the University of Central Florida. The new outpost soft opened yesterday and is located at 4242 W. Plaza Drive.

The popular Tex-Mex restaurant, known for their "Double D" taco, was originally set to open at UCF in September 2017, but the opening was delayed due to construction and inspection issues.

This is Gringos Locos' fourth location, with spots in downtown Orlando, the Milk District and SoDo.
