Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Gringos Locos finally opens new UCF location
Posted
By Lora Korpar
on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 4:12 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Gringos Locos / Facebook
Gringos Locos has finally opened its doors at the University of Central Florida. The new outpost soft opened yesterday and is located at 4242 W. Plaza Drive.
The popular Tex-Mex restaurant, known for their "Double D" taco, was originally set to open at UCF in September 2017, but the opening was delayed due to construction and inspection issues.
This is Gringos Locos' fourth location, with spots in downtown Orlando, the Milk District and SoDo.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: Gringos Locos, Mexican restaurant, UCF, Image