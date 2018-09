E-Turn to unveil new album at Iron Cow in October

Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

Local hip-hop luminary E-Turn is a big deal locally , so it was no surprise that cutting-edge New Haven hip-hop label Fake Four signed her earlier this year to release an album.With the album finished and a release date of early October set in stone, E-Turn has announced an album release party and show set for next month in the Milk District.The M.C has also released standout track "Makeshift" as a streaming preview on the Fake Four bandcamp ahead of the album's release. E-Turn unveils Young World and in-person on Friday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.