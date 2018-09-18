The Heard

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

E-Turn to unveil new album at Iron Cow in October

Posted By on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 1:02 PM

PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
Local hip-hop luminary E-Turn is a big deal locally, so it was no surprise that cutting-edge New Haven hip-hop label Fake Four signed her earlier this year to release an album.

With the album finished and a release date of early October set in stone, E-Turn has announced an album release party and show set for next month in the Milk District. 

The M.C has also released standout track "Makeshift" as a streaming preview on the Fake Four bandcamp ahead of the album's release.

E-Turn unveils Young World and in-person on Friday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.
