E-Turn to unveil new album at Iron Cow in October
By Matthew Moyer
Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
Local hip-hop luminary E-Turn
is a big deal locally
, so it was no surprise that cutting-edge New Haven hip-hop label Fake Four
signed her earlier this year to release an album.
With the album finished and a release date of early October set in stone, E-Turn has announced an album release party and show set for next month in the Milk District.
The M.C has also released standout track "Makeshift" as a streaming preview on the Fake Four bandcamp
ahead of the album's release.
E-Turn unveils Young World
and in-person on Friday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.
