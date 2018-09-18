Cows 'n Cabs returns to Winter Park this November

click to enlarge
The annual Cows 'n Cabs outdoor dining event will return this November for another year of eating gourmet food in the name of charity.
This country-western themed event will take place at Winter Park's West Meadow on Saturday, Nov. 3 and will feature more than 25 chefs from the Orlando area serving their signature dishes, according to a Cows 'n Cabs press release.
Proceeds from the event will go to After-School All-Stars Orlando and Elevate Orlando, charities that help underprivileged youth succeed in school.
Founder and CEO of 4 Rivers Smokehouse John Rivers and Vice President of ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Dave Larue established the first Cows 'n Cabs in 2012 and will be co-hosting this year's event, as well.
"It’s amazing to see how much the event has grown each year with the help of the participating chefs and sponsors," Rivers said in a statement. "We’re very proud to have donated more than $525,000 to local charities since 2012 and look forward to adding to the number this year."
Participating restaurants this year include 1921 by Norman Van Aken, The Sweet Shop, Tapa Toro, Pizza Bruno and Buttermilk Bakery.
General admission tickets
cost $120, while VIP tickets cost $160. The event begins at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 7 p.m. for general admission and will last until 10 p.m.
