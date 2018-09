Sevendust coming to Orlando's House of Blues

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook/Sevendust

American heavy metal rock band Sevendust will perform at the House of Blues in Disney Springs Tuesday, Sept. 25.The Atlanta-based group joins the headlining band, Clutch, on the "Book of Bad Decisions Tour" to promote their latest full-length album release,which includes their newest released track, "Medicated," and lead single "Dirty."Tickets, starting at $35, are available here.