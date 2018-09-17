The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 17, 2018

The Heard

Sevendust coming to Orlando's House of Blues

Posted By on Mon, Sep 17, 2018 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK/SEVENDUST
  • Photo via Facebook/Sevendust
American heavy metal rock band Sevendust will perform at the House of Blues in Disney Springs Tuesday, Sept. 25.

The Atlanta-based group joins the headlining band, Clutch, on the "Book of Bad Decisions Tour" to promote their latest full-length album release, All I See Is War, which includes their newest released track, "Medicated," and lead single "Dirty."

Tickets, starting at $35, are available here.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott booed out of restaurant over Florida's red tide crisis Read More

  2. It's a perfect time to be a slumlord in Orlando Read More

  3. UCF improperly used $38 million in state funds on a building project Read More

  4. Shirtless Florida man travels to Myrtle Beach to head bang during Hurricane Florence Read More

  5. DeSantis spoke at a conference whose founder suggested Muslims 'cannot be loyal citizens' of U.S. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation