Early voting site set on UCF campus leading up to November midterms

From Oct. 22 to Nov. 4, the Live Oak Event Center on the University of Central Florida's campus will serve as the early voting site for all Orange County residents registered to vote in the Nov. 6 general election.
According to a news release from UCF
, the Student Government Association worked with Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles to establish early voting on campus. The site was chosen for the sake of location convenience and accessible parking.
"Engaging in our democracy is critical to becoming an educated, impactful citizen," says UCF President Dale Whittaker in the release. "Removing barriers for our students and staff is the right thing to do."
The Live Oak Event Center, which is located at Ferrell Commons near Garage B, will be open for 14 days of early voting, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Available parking will be marked with signage in Garage B, which is situated across from Gemini Boulevard and the Recreation and Wellness Center.
"Our right to vote is the most powerful tool we have to shape our collective future," SAG President Josh Boloña says in the release. "The Student Government Association seeks to bring awareness and place special emphasis on the importance of voting. The goal of our 'Charge Your Vote' campaign is to engage all UCF students, faculty and staff in the civic and electoral process."
