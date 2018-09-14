The Heard

Friday, September 14, 2018

The Heard

Will's Pub throws a throwback cover show to benefit spinal cord injury victims

Posted By on Fri, Sep 14, 2018 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge Cycle for SCI's Ciara O'Sullivan and Larissa Clifford
  • Cycle for SCI's Ciara O'Sullivan and Larissa Clifford
Cycle for SCI is a charity bike ride from New York City to Orlando in an effort to raise awareness and funding for research into spinal cord injuries. Co-founders Ciara O’Sullivan and Larissa Clifford reach the end of their journey on Tuesday at Will’s Pub with a party featuring a Blink-182 cover band, Blink-180 Deux, and a general ’90s cover band, Smelly Cat. Donations are accepted at the door, and they all go to the Cycle for SCI fund.

7 p.m. Tuesday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10 suggested donation; cycleforsci.org.

Punk Goes Charity: Blink 180 Deux, Smelly Cat
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
Tue., Sept. 18, 7 p.m.
561-213-5076
$10 suggested donation
Concerts/Events and Events
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
