Friday, September 14, 2018

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Night opens tonight

Posted By on Fri, Sep 14, 2018 at 1:57 PM

Universal's highly anticipated Halloween Horror Nights 28 opens tonight.

This year's event is the longest and biggest yet, with a total of 36 confirmed dates between tonight and Nov. 3, plus a record 10 houses and five scare zones.

The official houses for this year are Scary Tales: Deadly Ever After, The Horrors of Blum House, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Seeds of Revenge, Carnival Graveyard, Poltergeist, Slaughter Sinema, Trick 'r Treat, Dead Exposure: Patient Zero and Stranger Things.


As for scare zones, the lineup will include original horror stories such as The Harvest, Vamp 85: New Year's Eve and Twisted Tradition alongside MGM's Revenge of Chucky and Killer Klowns from Outer Space.



Tickets are sold for select night and can be found here.

