Tonight's OneBeat concert in Orlando is a world tour of adventurous sound

Local arts and creative music boosters Timucua Arts Foundation, Atlantic Center for the Arts and the Civic Minded Five are bringing a very timely and unique multicultural musical experience to the City Beautiful tonight – and it's well worth your time.
OneBeat is a global music initiative and partnership between Found Sound Nation and the U.S. State Department bringing together over 20 musicians from around the world to collaborate, create and play live together in multiple cities around the United States. This year's OneBeat tour is inspired in part by the Golden Records that were on board the U.S. Voyager spacecraft, and this tour kicks off in Orlando tonight!