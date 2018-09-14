Supersuckers still unstoppable after 30 years in blowout Orlando show

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Jen Cray
The Supersuckers at Soundbar
Supersuckers and the Ludes, Soundbar, Sep. 12
The Supersuckers
are probably the only indie band that might be able to out-marathon the almighty Guided by Voices
in terms of single-night mileage. And that’s just for their typical everyday shows. The performances for their 30th anniversary
tour this year, however, are total blowouts with bonus live features. Instead of the usual two sets – one country and one rock – the shows on this current run feature an abbreviated country set to make way for renditions of two full classic albums (1992’s The Smoke of Hell
and 1994’s La Mano Cornuda
) and previews of fresh material from their forthcoming album (Suck It
).
Jen Cray
The Supersuckers at Soundbar
The Supersuckers used to bring their over-the-top rock extravaganza to town a lot more back in the day. These days, it’s a rare return, and this value-packed celebration was the one to catch. Besides the two aforementioned albums and about 20 minutes of their country songs, the 20 minutes or so of new material were nice looks. But what’s truly emerged about the Supersuckers is that they’re both lifers
and consummate showmen,
frontman Eddie Spaghetti being one of the best.
Jen Cray
The Supersuckers at Soundbar
Jen Cray
The Supersuckers at Soundbar
Besides being more frequent, their shows here used to draw bigger and rowdier audiences. But times change. Thank the devil, though, that the Supersuckers don’t. They’ve always remained a good-time band with a fuck-all-let’s-party attitude. And whether it’s to 50 or 5,000 people, these guys deliver the same maximum show.
Jen Cray
The Supersuckers at Soundbar
Jen Cray
The Supersuckers at Soundbar
While the Supersuckers, more than most, deserve to be selling out major concert halls, what’s nice about these small club engagements is that it’s only the hard core
here, no tourists. And to be in a crowd distilled to just them and the band is the kind of close encounter that’s the delight of any true fan, especially with the stage banter. Supersuckers forever.
Jen Cray
The Ludes at Soundbar
Jen Cray
The Ludes at Soundbar
Striking the evening’s first blow, though, was the pure rock hammer of local true believers the Ludes.
They don’t play out all that often as it is, and lately they’ve been mixing it up and having fun playing other people like X
and I Love You
. That’s why it was particularly nice to see them back to being their own bad selves and ripping the kind of heavy, mutton-chopped, hairy-chested rock
that rumbles down the highway at maximum volume with smoke billowing out the T-top as if the ‘80s never arrived.
Jen Cray
The Ludes at Soundbar
Jen Cray
The Ludes at Soundbar
