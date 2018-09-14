Tip Jar

Friday, September 14, 2018

Pollo Tropical is giving away free chicken this Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Sep 14, 2018 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA POLLO TROPICAL
  • Photo via Pollo Tropical
If you've ever wished you could be rewarded for cheating, tomorrow will be your lucky day. Pollo Tropical announced that it is bringing back its "Chicken Cheaters Day" promotional event.

Tomorrow — Saturday, Sept. 15 — anyone who brings in a coupon from a competing chicken restaurant and proclaims to the cashier, "I am a chicken cheater" will receive a free quarter-chicken with rice and beans.

According to a Pollo Tropical press release, the event is in recognition of National Chicken Lovers Day and National Chicken Month. The event lasts from 2 to 7 p.m. at all Pollo Tropical locations.

