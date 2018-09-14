Pollo Tropical is giving away free chicken this Saturday

click to enlarge Photo via Pollo Tropical

If you've ever wished you could be rewarded for cheating, tomorrow will be your lucky day. Pollo Tropical announced that it is bringing back its "Chicken Cheaters Day" promotional event.Tomorrow — Saturday, Sept. 15 — anyone who brings in a coupon from a competing chicken restaurant and proclaims to the cashier, "I am a chicken cheater" will receive a free quarter-chicken with rice and beans.According to a Pollo Tropical press release, the event is in recognition of National Chicken Lovers Day and National Chicken Month. The event lasts from 2 to 7 p.m. at all Pollo Tropical locations.