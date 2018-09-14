Friday, September 14, 2018
Pollo Tropical is giving away free chicken this Saturday
By Lora Korpar
on Fri, Sep 14, 2018 at 1:46 PM
If you've ever wished you could be rewarded for cheating, tomorrow will be your lucky day. Pollo Tropical announced that it is bringing back its "Chicken Cheaters Day" promotional event.
Tomorrow — Saturday, Sept. 15 — anyone who brings in a coupon from a competing chicken restaurant and proclaims to the cashier, "I am a chicken cheater" will receive a free quarter-chicken with rice and beans.
According to a Pollo Tropical press release, the event is in recognition of National Chicken Lovers Day and National Chicken Month. The event lasts from 2 to 7 p.m. at all Pollo Tropical locations.
