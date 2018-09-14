Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 14, 2018

Tip Jar

Pizzeria Roberti will close at the end of the month

Posted By on Fri, Sep 14, 2018 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
Pizzeria Roberti will soon serve its last slice. 

The popular Orlando Italian joint will host their first autumn dinner at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23; however, it will also be their last day of service.

Owner Joe Roberti made the announcement this week, saying he’ll focus his efforts on his upcoming Sanford restaurant, Grain & Ember.

"I am excited to share that I have made the decision to focus my efforts and energy towards our upcoming pizza concept in Sanford, Grain & Ember," said Roberti in a Facebook post. "There is a myriad of reasons that play into this decision but ultimately the major factors involved were the obligations I have to my family and my commitments to other projects. Everyone needs to grow and evolve and I believe at this time Grain & Ember will not only be a better venue, but will also be a better platform for me to do just that.



"Pizzeria Roberti was a great start and I will dearly miss all of my regulars at our Chickasaw and Curry Ford location, however this is just farewell and not goodbye. I will consider new locations for the future but in the meantime, I encourage all of our guests to stay in touch with me through Grain & Ember’s Social media pages as well as my personal ones."

The dinner offers five "rustic Italian" courses, plus beer and wine. More info and tickets can be found here.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Actor barfs on himself while filming commercial for Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream Read More

  2. Blake Shelton is opening a new restaurant in Orlando Read More

  3. UCF improperly used $38 million in state funds on a building project Read More

  4. Popular sub spot Manzano's Deli is now open in Winter Park Read More

  5. Pollo Tropical is giving away free chicken this Saturday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation