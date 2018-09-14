Pizzeria Roberti will close at the end of the month

click to enlarge
Pizzeria Roberti will soon serve its last slice.
The popular Orlando Italian joint will host their first autumn dinner at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23; however, it will also be their last day of service.
Owner Joe Roberti made the announcement this week, saying he’ll focus his efforts on his upcoming Sanford restaurant, Grain & Ember.
"I am excited to share that I have made the decision to focus my efforts and energy towards our upcoming pizza concept in Sanford, Grain & Ember," said Roberti in a Facebook post. "There is a myriad of reasons that play into this decision but ultimately the major factors involved were the obligations I have to my family and my commitments to other projects. Everyone needs to grow and evolve and I believe at this time Grain & Ember will not only be a better venue, but will also be a better platform for me to do just that.
"Pizzeria Roberti was a great start and I will dearly miss all of my regulars at our Chickasaw and Curry Ford location, however this is just farewell and not goodbye. I will consider new locations for the future but in the meantime, I encourage all of our guests to stay in touch with me through Grain & Ember’s Social media pages as well as my personal ones."
The dinner offers five "rustic Italian" courses, plus beer and wine. More info and tickets can be found here
.
