The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 14, 2018

The Heard

Nick Cannon revives comedy rap battle show 'Wild 'N Out' at Amway Center

Posted By on Fri, Sep 14, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_wild_n_out_mtv.jpg
When you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite with a good Mariah Carey joke, as Wild ’N Out star and creator Nick Cannon has learned again and again and again. The host of the MTV comedy rap show has done his fair share of dissing, but some of the best moments on the unpredictable battle segments are drags on everything from his turbans to his divorce settlement – either way, though, Miss Cleo is getting his coins, so joke’s on you. Cannon is bringing his wildly popular show to the Amway Center in Orlando for a stop on Wild ’N Out’s first full-length tour. Bust a gut this weekend with Cannon and the whole cast: Rip Micheals, Hitman Holla, Conceited, Justina Valentine, Iamzoie, Charlie Clips, Emmanuel Hudson, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and DJ D-Wrek, as well as musical guests including Desiigner and Lil Boise.

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com | $18.99-$126

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Location Details Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
800-745-3000
Arena
Map
Event Details Nick Cannon: Wild 'N Out Live
@ Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
Price: $18.99-$126
Concerts/Events
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Nick Cannon: Wild 'N Out Live @ Amway Center

    • Sat., Sept. 15, 8 p.m. $18.99-$126

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Actor barfs on himself while filming commercial for Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream Read More

  2. New 14-story business hotel confirmed for Walt Disney World Read More

  3. At least all Pub Subs are on sale for $5.99 right now Read More

  4. Student suicide at Florida Polytechnic spurs debate on mental health services Read More

  5. Orlando Sentinel columnist writes incredibly stupid post about how Andrew Gillum could be racist Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation