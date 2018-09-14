New Bar Louie location coming to Winter Park

click to enlarge Photo via Bar Louie (Plaza on University)'s Facebook

Popular restaurant chain Bar Louie will be opening a location in Winter Park next year.Real estate organization CASTO announced in a press release today that the new location's opening is tentatively set for the first quarter of 2019 and will be located in Winter Park Village, in the former Mitchell's Fish Market space directly across from the Regal WPV Cinema.Bar Louie is known for its signature martinis and cocktails as well as burgers and sandwiches.“Winter Park Village is a great place for quality shopping, dining and entertainment," said Paul Zakowski, director of operations at Bar Louie. "And as we prepare to open our newest Florida location, we couldn’t be more thrilled to soon greet our new friends and neighbors at this exciting destination."The new spot in Winter Park Village will be Bar Louie's ninth Florida location and the fourth in Central Florida.