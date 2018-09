click image Photo via Dying Fetus/Facebook

Dying Fetus

One of a generation of apt musical pupils who worshipped at the profane altars of Cannibal Corpse and Autopsy, Dying Fetus are now death metal icons in their own right, packing houses slavering over every gory note. And in the company of old-school cult legends Incantation – who had a ball at Will’s Pub earlier this year - as a co-headliner, this upcoming show in Orlando is the stuff of which metal nightmares are made. Dying Fetus and Incantation play the Haven Lounge on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $23-$25