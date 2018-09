click to enlarge Doktor Faux & the Right Angles

Boasting 12 of Central Florida’s weirdest and wildest bands, Sell-Out Con at Grumpy’s is an all-day thing. Bands like TTN, Sacred Owls, Doktor Faux & the Right Angles and Hippy Gone Wrong let their freak flags fly, while Broken Machine Films provides visual accompaniment. Burlesque troupe Speakeasy Sirens stop in for a performance or two as well.2 p.m. Saturday; Grumpy’s Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $5; selloutcon.org