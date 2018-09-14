The Gist

Friday, September 14, 2018

The Gist

Actor barfs on himself while filming commercial for Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream

Posted By on Fri, Sep 14, 2018 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA BUSCH GARDENS/TWITTER
  • Screen grab via Busch Gardens/Twitter
If the the scare actors at Busch Gardens' annual Howl-O-Scream don't make you vomit, then the roller coasters will.

The Tampa theme park recently posted unseen footage from a commercial for their upcoming scare fest and it shows an actor actually barfing all over himself while riding the SheiKra roller coaster.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the footage is real, and was only posted to social media after the actor, Zander Morales, gave his permission.

"We called him up because I didn’t want him to be embarrassed. But he said. ‘No, go ahead, if it goes viral it would only help my career,’" said Busch Gardens senior production manager Ben DeWitt to the paper. "He was a really good sport."
Morales told the Times that during the shoot they were serving roast pork for dinner, and he regrettably went in for seconds.



Howl-O-Scream starts September 21.

