Thursday, September 13, 2018

The Gist

SeaWorld's Halloween Spooktacular returns for another year

Posted By on Thu, Sep 13, 2018 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD ORLANDO
  • Photo via Seaworld Orlando
Families can enjoy some kid-friendly Halloween fun as SeaWorld's annual Halloween Spooktacular returns this month.

The event will take place every weekend from Saturday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 28 and is included with park admission. Event hours span from 11 a.m. to park close.

Children between the ages of three and nine will receive a free ticket with a full-paid single-day adult ticket, according to a press release from SeaWorld.

Though not very spooky, the event is for children and families, featuring events such as these listed by SeaWorld:
  • Sesame Street’s Countdown to Halloween:  Celebrate a Spooktacular Halloween at SeaWorld with The Count, Elmo, Abby, and the rest of your Sesame Street friends! The Count is feeling lonely this Halloween, and it’s up to you and the loveable monsters from Sesame Street to get him into the Halloween spirit. Batty bats and spooky skeletons join the fun in a song-filled stage show that invites you and your family to dance, play and sing along.
  • Trick-or-Treating:  Costumed youngsters can trick-or-treat for ghoulish goodies. Each sea-themed, trick-or-treat station features an assortment of candy favorites. Please join us in our efforts to protect our seas by bringing a reusable bag or Halloween bucket from home for treats. We will have an assortment of reusable bags, for $0.99 and up, at select locations.
  • Pets Ahoy Halloween:  Guests can enjoy a special Halloween version of this side-splitting show with surprise twists, and a cast of unlikely characters that will have the whole family laughing from beginning to end.
  • Halloween Dance Party:  Children join under-the-sea friends for a Halloween Dance Party where they can participate in line-dancing favorites as clouds of bubbles fill the evening air.
  • Mermaid Grotto:  Meet a mystical mermaid from an underwater world of fantasy. Capture the amazing moment with a Mermaid Photo Package, available for purchase at the park.

