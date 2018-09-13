SeaWorld's Halloween Spooktacular returns for another year

click to enlarge Photo via Seaworld Orlando

Families can enjoy some kid-friendly Halloween fun as SeaWorld's annual Halloween Spooktacular returns this month.The event will take place every weekend from Saturday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 28 and is included with park admission. Event hours span from 11 a.m. to park close.Children between the ages of three and nine will receive a free ticket with a full-paid single-day adult ticket, according to a press release from SeaWorld.Though not very spooky, the event is for children and families, featuring events such as these listed by SeaWorld: