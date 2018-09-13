SeaWorld's Halloween Spooktacular returns for another year

- Sesame Street’s Countdown to Halloween: Celebrate a Spooktacular Halloween at SeaWorld with The Count, Elmo, Abby, and the rest of your Sesame Street friends! The Count is feeling lonely this Halloween, and it’s up to you and the loveable monsters from Sesame Street to get him into the Halloween spirit. Batty bats and spooky skeletons join the fun in a song-filled stage show that invites you and your family to dance, play and sing along.
- Trick-or-Treating: Costumed youngsters can trick-or-treat for ghoulish goodies. Each sea-themed, trick-or-treat station features an assortment of candy favorites. Please join us in our efforts to protect our seas by bringing a reusable bag or Halloween bucket from home for treats. We will have an assortment of reusable bags, for $0.99 and up, at select locations.
- Pets Ahoy Halloween: Guests can enjoy a special Halloween version of this side-splitting show with surprise twists, and a cast of unlikely characters that will have the whole family laughing from beginning to end.
- Halloween Dance Party: Children join under-the-sea friends for a Halloween Dance Party where they can participate in line-dancing favorites as clouds of bubbles fill the evening air.
- Mermaid Grotto: Meet a mystical mermaid from an underwater world of fantasy. Capture the amazing moment with a Mermaid Photo Package, available for purchase at the park.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.