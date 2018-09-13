The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 13, 2018

The Gist

Henao Center hosts Create or Die Print Party along with two other cities

Posted By on Thu, Sep 13, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge "Annuit" - AKYROS
  • Akyros
  • "Annuit"
Ten artists, three cities, one chance to party in Orlando: Whatever your math abilities, the Create or Die Print Party adds up to serious fun. Creatives Ricky Rodriguez and Harry Foreman worked together to design this event taking place in New York City; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Orlando’s own Henao Center, with the goal of “empowering others to create and express themselves by whatever means necessary.” Foreman, who goes by Akyros in his art career, says he asked 10 contributing artists to showcase “works that were made during times of emotional turmoil … work that helped them through darker times.” A percentage of event profits and art sales will go to Mental Health Association of Central Florida; donations will be made to similar organizations in all three cities. Admission is free, but if you’d like to pull your own print, make a reservation on the Facebook event page for a print and a drink. (Maybe best to save the drink for after you pull the print; steady hands help.) “You don’t have to be an ‘artist’ to make art,” Akyros says. Stop in and feel the truth of that sentiment.

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 | Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive | henaocenter.com | free-$12

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Location Details Henao Contemporary Center
5601 Edgewater Drive
College Park
Orlando, FL
Gallery and Performance Space
Map
Event Details Create or Die Print Party
@ Henao Contemporary Center
5601 Edgewater Drive
College Park
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m.
Price: free-$12
Art
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Create or Die Print Party @ Henao Contemporary Center

    • Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m. free-$12

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. John Oliver rips Rick Scott over Florida's awful clemency process Read More

  2. Rick Scott tweeting about how he'll save Medicare is peak bullshit Read More

  3. Orlando Sentinel columnist writes incredibly stupid post about how Andrew Gillum could be racist Read More

  4. Florida ranks highest in nation for rate of new women-owned businesses, says study Read More

  5. Orlando SWAT moonlights as servers for Lighthouse Central Florida's Dining in the Dark Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation