Henao Center hosts Create or Die Print Party along with two other cities

click to enlarge
Ten artists, three cities, one chance to party in Orlando: Whatever your math abilities, the Create or Die Print Party adds up to serious fun. Creatives Ricky Rodriguez and Harry Foreman worked together to design this event taking place in New York City; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Orlando’s own Henao Center, with the goal of “empowering others to create and express themselves by whatever means necessary.” Foreman, who goes by Akyros in his art career, says he asked 10 contributing artists to showcase “works that were made during times of emotional turmoil … work that helped them through darker times.” A percentage of event profits and art sales will go to Mental Health Association of Central Florida; donations will be made to similar organizations in all three cities. Admission is free, but if you’d like to pull your own print, make a reservation on the Facebook event page for a print and a drink. (Maybe best to save the drink for after you pull the print; steady hands help.) “You don’t have to be an ‘artist’ to make art,” Akyros says. Stop in and feel the truth of that sentiment.
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 | Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive | henaocenter.com
| free-$12
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.