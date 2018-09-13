Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 13, 2018

Tip Jar

At least all Pub Subs are on sale for $5.99 right now

Posted By on Thu, Sep 13, 2018 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge the-16-best-sandwich-shops-in-miami.jpg

As Stephan Jenkins from Third Eye Blind once said, "I wish you would step back from that ledge, my friend," because at least a sandwich you really like is on sale for the next couple weeks.

Publix is saving people's lives (and roughly $2) by marking down all Pub subs from the usual $8 to just $5.99, including the chicken tender Pub sub, from now until Sept. 23.
The exact dates for the promotion vary slightly by location, so be sure to check in advance, or just order online like the advanced species you are.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Student suicide at Florida Polytechnic spurs debate on mental health services Read More

  2. Orlando Sentinel columnist writes incredibly stupid post about how Andrew Gillum could be racist Read More

  3. New 14-story business hotel confirmed for Walt Disney World Read More

  4. Here's everything we know about the rumored Zelda mini-land coming to Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

  5. Donald Trump is now a hurricane truther Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation