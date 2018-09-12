Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Tip Jar

Halloween Horror Nights will feature 'Stranger Things' themed food items and other spooky bites

Posted By on Wed, Sep 12, 2018 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge The Triple-Decker Waffle Extravaganza, inspired by Eleven's favorite food. - UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT
  • Universal Orlando Resort
  • The Triple-Decker Waffle Extravaganza, inspired by Eleven's favorite food.
When Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Friday, you might want to save room after dinner before heading through those dimly lit arches into the park.

This year, HHN will feature both food items themed after the highly anticipated Stranger Things maze, as well as some bites that echo the 1980s B-horror theme of the event. Here's what you can order:
  • Waffles Galore! Inspired by Eleven's favorite food, of course. The chefs at HHN are whipping up several different waffled foods, including a fudge-dipped waffle on a stick with peanuts and sprinkles, a Waffle Ice Cream Pocket Sundae, and a Triple Decker Waffle Extravaganza — if you're going to order that one, maybe skip dinner.
  • Syrup & Waffles A non-alcoholic frozen drink with maple syrup flavoring, topped with tiny waffles.
  • Christmas Tree Light Cupcakes If you've ever watched the show and thought Joyce's walls looked delicious, this one is for you. Choose from either chocolate or red velvet cupcake (the color of blood, natch), topped with whipped cream frosting and jelly beans to resemble the lights Will's mom uses to communicate with him in the Upside Down.
  • 11 Mini Doughnuts A little bit of a stretch, but these are covered in powdered sugar and topped with red frosting — according to Universal, this is inspired by Eleven's nosebleed. Ew?
  • Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza Dustin offers Nancy a piece of this pizza in the first season, and if you remember that well enough to get the reference, you are truly a next-level fan.
  • Benny's Burgers There will also be a Benny's Burgers location at the event, serving a variety of burgers, chicken sandwiches and other savory dishes. Benny's is the diner Eleven wanders into in the show's first episode, after escaping from Hawkins National Laboratory.

Other 1980s-themed food items include three signature drinks called the Totally L.I.T. (Long Island iced tea), Wicked Rad Punch and Gnarly Twist. There will also be a frozen layered candy corn drink, and a special HHN-themed tombstone doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut at CityWalk. Passholders can already try the treat from now through tomorrow, and then once HHN starts on Friday, the donut will be available to everyone through Nov. 3.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The first ever Orlando Flea comes to downtown this weekend Read More

  2. Disney Cruise Line is about to make a statement in Miami that Royal Caribbean won't be able to ignore Read More

  3. Orlando-area Hungry Howie's slinging 45-cent pizzas in honor of 45th birthday Read More

  4. Here's everything we know about the rumored Zelda mini-land coming to Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

  5. Orlando SWAT moonlights as servers for Lighthouse Central Florida's Dining in the Dark Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation