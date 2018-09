click image Photo via Caleborate/Facebook

Rising West Coast hip-hop star Caleborate has had a busy year touring in support of new albumwith highlights including a spot on the Outside Lands Festival and a recently-completed European tour. He's gaining fans and critical plaudits with introspective, subtle lyrics and a sound that often calls back to classic 1990s rap. Orlando hip-hop fans can check him out in person, at a just-announced Orlando show in a few weeks. Caleborate headlines the Henao Center with The Mike Wilson, Marv Pax, LB199X and Mave on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.